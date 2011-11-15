AJA ships KONA LHe Plus, v9.1 software for KONA, Io Express, Io HD

AJA Video Systems has begun shipping its new KONA LHe Plus, which provides more powerful video capture and playback capabilities, greater performance and a 25 percent lower cost than its predecessor, the KONA LHe.

The company has also released version 9.1 software for KONA, Io Express and Io HD, adding 4K and quad HD capture to the KONA 3G's 4K playback features.

Key KONA LHe Plus features include: