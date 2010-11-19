AJA ships KONA 3G for professional video I/O

AJA Video Systems has begun shipping its new KONA 3G capture card. The multiformat SD/HD/dual link/3G/2K video I/O hardware for Mac and PC-based systems is available now, with an optional K3G-Box for additional connectivity.

KONA 3G provides professional editors with the utmost in workflow flexibility, featuring support for 10-bit uncompressed video 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O; a new HDMI 1.4a output for stereographic monitoring to consumer 3-D displays; eight-channel AES digital audio I/O (16-channel AES with optional K3G-Box) and 16-channel SDI embedded audio I/O support; real-time, hardware-based up/down/crossconversion to support a range of SD and HD formats, including dual-link HD and 2K; a hardware-based downstream keyer and more. Other key features on the Mac version include seamless integration with Apple Final Cut Studio and Adobe CS5; uncompressed QuickTime and DPX file format support; compressed Apple ProRes 422 and ProRes 4444 file format support; and more.

To extend the connectivity of KONA 3G even further, AJA has also released an optional K3G-Box. This 19in, 1RU breakout box adds an additional eight AES audio channels, two-channel RCA analog audio monitoring jacks and looping BNC genlock reference connectors.