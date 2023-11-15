AJA Announces DRM2 Frame for AJA Mini-Converters

TOKYO—AJA Video Systems has unveiled DRM2, a rackmount frame that can house and power up to 12 AJA Mini-Converters of any kind, or up to 24 AJA FiDO Mini-Converters with a new optional DRM2 Y-Cable.

Featuring a 200-watt fanless power supply and sleek 3RU design, AJA DRM2 streamlines broadcast, production, and proAV workflows by enabling professionals to rack mount multiple AJA Mini-Converters for signal conversion needs, the company said.

The new frame will be on display this week in Tokyo at Inter BEE 2023 in the AJA Booth (#3209).

The next generation of AJA’s popular DRM Mini-Converter rackframe, AJA DRM2 includes customer-requested features like a removable faceplate that allows quick access to the frame. Mini-Converters are mounted to small carriers, which are easily installed or taken out without removing the frame from the rack. 12 carriers are integrated and replacement carriers can be purchased individually or in a 12-pack. The frame’s power cable harness has 13x D5/10-PC connectors and plugs into a connector on the power supply frame, enabling the creation of custom cabling to power whatever users require. A DRM2-AP model includes an optional active faceplate featuring four fans for maximum cooling in higher ambient temperature environments, facilitating high density installation without heat soak concerns, the company said.

“Power and space remain key considerations across facilities and mobile production environments as M&E and proAV technologies continue to evolve and workflows grow more complex. AJA DRM2 was designed with both taken into account, providing all the power and space needed to support up to any 12 AJA Mini-Converters,” shared AJA president Nick Rashby. “We’re thrilled to launch the new frame at Inter BEE this year and encourage attendees to stop by the AJA booth to check it out in person.