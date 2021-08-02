AIMS Issues Paper Call For IP Oktoberfest 2021

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today called for papers for its IP Oktoberfest 2021, Sept. 28-30.

The event, a live, virtual gathering for broadcast and Pro AV professionals, will highlight progress the industry has made towards an all-IP ecosystem that supports today’s media productions.

Papers should have educational value and may be technical presentations, use cases, facility overviews and other non-commercial, non-promotional pieces on media over IP. The submission deadline for proposals is Aug. 15, organizers said.

"IP Oktoberfest 2020 offered the industry a much-needed opportunity to catch up on the latest advances in implementing IP-based media workflows, and we expect the 2021 edition will be even more valuable, given the accelerated rate of IP adoption over the past year," said AIMS board chairman Mike Cronk.

"We've seen a great deal of change across the broadcast and Pro AV markets, and we look forward to paper presentations that showcase recent advances in terms of supporting standards, protocols, and technologies, as well as actual deployments of IP systems for production operations."

IP Oktoberfest 2021 will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT. The event will offer participants the chance to enhance their education, interact with others and network online. The event will offer a live presentation stage, virtual pub and meeting and network areas.