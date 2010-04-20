AIC announces Xtore StudioRAID storage with ATTI FastStream RAID controller

Advanced Industrial Computer (AIC) has made available the AIC Xtore Professional StudioRAID 16RXe storage subsystem featuring the ATTO FastStream 8200E storage controller, which supports SAS and SATA hard disk drives.

With up to 16TB per 3U rack-optimized shelf and support for SAS or SATA hard disk drives, the Xtore StudioRAID 16RXe is well-suited for direct-attached or SAN-based server and workstation applications that are qualified for use with Mac OS X, Mac OS X Server or Windows environments.

With DriveAssure drive assessment and latency management technology, the Xtore StudioRAID can prevent premature drive failures and slowdowns, ensuring uninterrupted access to data. StudioRAID 16RXe offers high-efficiency cooling fans, a pair of 500W 12V high-efficiency power supply modules and a user-friendly Web GUI.