AIBA chooses SatLink

The Boxing Marketing Arm (BMA), a subsidiary of AIBA, the International Boxing Association, has selected SatLink Communications for the global satellite delivery of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) 2012/2013 season.

A total of 74 events across the globe will be distributed to five continents via SatLink’s satellite and fiber network in HD and MPEG-4 on Eutelsat, AsiaSat, IntelSat and Amos satellites. In addition, services such as digital archiving, recording, SNG and flyaway units in various territories around the globe, will be provided alongside post-production editing of the matches' highlights.

SatLink will provide AIBA’s global satellite coverage in Ku-band and C-band on Eutelsat, AsiaSat, IntelSat and AMOS satellites and upscale the content to HD using the Snell Alchemist Ph. C to deliver the content in HD format to viewers around the globe.