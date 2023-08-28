AI-Media Releases AI-Powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—AI-Media has unveiled its AI-Powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit. This comprehensive collection of automated captioning solutions combines cutting-edge AI technologies to meet the integrated needs of content creators and distributors worldwide, the company said.

"At AI-Media, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of captioning technology. Our LEXI Tool Kit is a result of years of research and development, and we are proud to offer a transformative solution that enhances the accessibility and inclusivity of media content," said James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media.

The AI-Powered LEXI Tool Kit is designed to address challenges faced by media companies, broadcasters, event producers, educational institutions, and other content producers in delivering cost-effective and accurate captions and subtitles for live and pre-recorded content that can be easily reused in other customer applications.

The Tool Kit is comprised of six key solutions each designed to address different captioning needs, enabling the consumer to mix and match key components to suit their business requirements. The solutions are compatible with the company’s encoder series via the iCap Cloud Network creating the ultimate captioning ecosystem.

The six solutions are:

LEXI Live Automatic Captioning: Delivering real-time captions with unparalleled accuracy, LEXI consistently achieves over 98% accuracy. Offering speaker identification and intelligent caption placement, LEXI Live Automatic Captioning is the cornerstone of the Tool Kit, offering captions rivalling that of human captioners – at a fraction of the cost, the company reported.

LEXI Recorded: Accelerating captioning for post-production content, LEXI Recorded seamlessly integrates into Media Asset Management Systems (MAM), ensuring fast turnaround times for caption file delivery. Users can caption in over 30 languages, choose from multiple file formats including SRT, VTT, and TXT, to fit their specific requirements; and make use of the API function and automation for a zero-touch solution.

LEXI Translate: Breaking down language barriers, LEXI Translate allows users to effortlessly translate live captions and subtitles to and from over 50 languages with more added every month. Perfect for corporate meetings, global events, and broadcasts of multilingual content, LEXI Translates accuracy ensures that important nuances are effectively translated.

LEXI DR (Disaster Recovery): Never go off the air with the ultimate failover solution. LEXI DR enables users to host their fully redundant iCap and LEXI servers, ensuring uninterrupted captioning in challenging situations like cloud-based outages or internet connectivity issues. No more missing captions due to internet outages!

LEXI Local: LEXI Local delivers highly secure live, automatic captions, on-premises and off the cloud, meaning elevated security and greater control. LEXI Local is ideal for any organization such as corporations or Government agencies requiring increased security of their content.

LEXI Library: LEXI Library archives captioned content, making it easily searchable and accessible. With customizable permissions and Single Sign On, time-stamped live captions can be accessed securely in real-time or post-session, simplifying the process of transcribing, and distributing captioned sessions, the company said.

The Tool Kit presents a comprehensive solution to maximize the benefits of captioning and translation. Fully compatible with AI-Media's best-in-class SDI and IP caption encoders, the Tool Kit simplifies customer workflows by providing seamless interoperability.

For more information about the AI-Powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit, visit www.ai-media.tv.