AFL Rolls Out New Low Smoke Zero Halogen Distribution Cables

SPARTANBURG, S.C. –AFL has introduced new low smoke zero halogen distribution cables.



The LSZH cable design complies with both domestic and international safety regulations, performance is qualified to UL 1666 and UL 1685 standards for OFNR-LS criteria and International Electrotechnical Commission standards: 60332, 60754 and 61034.



The cable design is based on 900 µm tight buffer constructions, which provide the performance and ease of handling needed to meet network installation demands. The cable design supports either direct or indirect termination schemes, and the cables are accessible to fiber management systems.



The LSZH cable construction supports the application of multimode fiber including 50 µm OM4, as well as single-mode solutions. Both fiber configurations are available in bend insensitive designs. This cable is intended for routing between communications closets and equipment rooms, data center trunk cabling, LAN distribution and intra-building backbones, environments requiring zero-halogen safety features and pre-terminated optical assemblies.



