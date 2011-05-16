AFL Expands R&D



AFL has opened a new research and development facility to increase product lines and help with the company’s growth.



Located in Lowell, Mass., the 14,500 square foot building will concentrate on optics and electronics development and feature spaces for customer interaction and employee training for up to 65 engineers. The company has stated plans to expand R&D staff by more than 50% during this year. Lowell was chosen as an ideal location near multiple colleges and universities, attracting new graduates with bachelor and advanced degrees.



AFL is currently hiring at the Lowell facility and has already hired eight new staff as well as relocated several here from other locations. The company will continue to maintain their 30,000 square foot operations facility in Belmont, N.H.



