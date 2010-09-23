AES Makes Free Exhibit Passes Available for Convention

SAN FRANCISCO: The Audio Engineering Society will allow free access to the exhibits in its upcoming conference. The VIP passes are good for all three days of the 129th AES Convention, coming to San Francisco’s Moscone Center Nov. 4-7. The show attracts vendors showing the latest and greatest in professional audio equipment.



Approximately 200 exhibitors are listed as attending this year, and they range from retro/tube-worshipping boutique audio equipment makers to the latest in futuristic digital equipment builders ... and everything in between.



Where else can you find modern incarnations of Telefunken microphones and Fairchild compressors along with modern digital plug-ins that would allow you to imitate those devices or a hundred others? Or perhaps see demonstrations of digital equipment that effortlessly records, edits, processes and shuttles around audio from one channel to hundreds of channels, with no loss of signal? Registration for free VIP passes is available at AES.org. -- from Radio World