TiVo Deal Gives Tru Optik OTT Cloud Users Linear TV Data

TiVo has made a deal that will make its linear TV viewership data available through Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud, giving advertisers advanced targeting and measurement capabilities via connected TVs.

The deal allows Tru Optik users to create custom segments based on TV viewing behaviors, enabling advertisers to better reach cord shavers.

“This joint deal is a major step forward not just for Tru Optik, but for the TV industry as a whole,” said Andre Swanston, CEO of Tru Optik. “TiVo is a global leader in audience insights and we believe that advertisers will derive tremendous value by combining TiVo’s linear TV data with targeting and measurement capabilities that OTT and CTV provides.”

Advertisers will also able to retarget linear TV ads to the same households on connected TVs. For example, that will allow a local car dealer to send an ad to a connected TV household that has already received a national ad via linear TV.

“Our latest agreement with Tru Optik further underscores TiVo’s commitment to advancing the TV advertising ecosystem in creative and exciting ways,” said Walt Horstman, senior VP and general manager, advanced media and advertising, TiVo. “As advertisers increasingly seek out ways to bridge linear TV to every cross-platform medium, we are looking forward to providing them with the capabilities to do so. By extending access to our linear TV viewership data, we will allow for better targeting, campaign management and measurement via Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud.”

