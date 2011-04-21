Advanced Systems Group Expands Management Staff



Advanced Systems Group has hired on Tim McGovern as their new director of professional services.



McGovern will manage the West Coast video and film integration company’s Technical Services Team, heading all system design, installation, training, and support efforts. McGovern is an industry veteran as well as a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences.



“With more than 30 years in the business, Tim has managed a number of high-profile video and audio system projects over his career,” said ASG President Dave Van Hoy, in a press release. “His leadership and technical expertise are great assets for our customers, and we are very proud to add Tim to the ASG team.”



His career began as a radio engineer in 1979, and McGovern moved on to become chief engineer as Francis Ford Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios and director of engineering at George Lucas’ Skywalker Sound, leading the transition from analog to digital technologies. His latest project was engineering design and installation support for Indiana University’s Film Theater.



