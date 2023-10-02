Advanced Systems Group Acquires Audio Intervisual Design

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group has acquired the assets of Audio Intervisual Design (AID) in a move to position ASG as a larger systems integrator in the United States.

“Since launching Advanced Systems Group over 25 years ago, Audio Intervisual Design has been an esteemed competitor and a leading provider of tools for the creative community,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG founder and president. “ASG stands to deliver even more to our customers in audio, video, data, and cloud production by merging our respective strengths.”

Known for its best-in-class audio, color-grading and workflow designs and integrations, AID has also built a national reputation for film, streaming, broadcast and music recording studios, ASG said.

AID brings to ASG many specialized technology partners and a long history of involvement with Dolby Atmos facilities all over the world, it said.

ASG serves the industry with consulting, design, systems integration, professional services and managed services, including embedded teams that help operate and maintain production, post-production and creative.

AID’s expertise complements ASG’s holistic approach to the media and entertainment industry, giving the company well-rounded capabilities to offer clients one place to discover, design and build workflows across the entire media supply chain, it said.

“Since AID was founded in 1984, we have taken the position to best represent our clients in their efforts to succeed in a world with uber-fast technology changes. Being acquired by ASG, a company we’ve long respected, provides many resources we’ve dreamed of having. The time was right, and ASG was the right partner for this major move,” said AID president Jim Pace.

More information is available on the company’s website.