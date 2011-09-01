Adtec Digital to unveil DSNG encoder/modulator

Adtec Digital will introduce a new high-definition DSNG/contribution encoder/modulator at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

The ultra-low delay EN-91 DSNG contribution encoder/modulator combines high-efficiency AVC 4:2:2 compression with fast processing for flexible delivery of video for time-sensitive and bandwidth-limited applications. Paired with Adtec’s RD-60 IRD, the EN-91 can deliver HD video and 16 channels of audio with an end-to-end latency under 100 milliseconds.

The EN-91 supports high-definition and standard-definition MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 video with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma sampling, up to eight pairs of audio, time code, captions, teletex and AFD.

Audio pass-through support includes PCM, Dolby E (16 and 20 Bit) and Dolby AC3 (2.0 and 5.1). It supports redundant AC power supplies, enhanced control and monitoring via front-panel, SNMP and browser.

