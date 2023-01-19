Adobe Tools Take Top Billing Among Sundance Film Festival Filmmakers

SAN JOSE—Adobe today touted the leading role its video editing and collaboration tools have had for the fifth consecutive year among Sundance Film Festival Filmmakers.

An annual survey from the Sundance Institute has found 67% of Sundance films this year relied upon Adobe Premiere Pro or Frame.io. Premiere Pro was used to edit more than half of the festival’s films, including “Plan C,” “Going Varsity in Mariachi,” “Sometimes I Think About Dying” and “Fremont,” the company said.

Adobe Creative Cloud tools including After Effects, Photoshop and the Substance 3D Collection were used in making three-quarters of the 2023 films, it said.

Since the pandemic, hybrid filmmaking has become the norm, elevating the importance of remote collaboration. The addition of Frame.io to Creative Cloud enables filmmakers to leverage cloud technologies to shoot, cut and review footage alongside anyone, anywhere in the world, it said.

The Sundance Institute is using Adobe’s video cloud workflow, including Camera to Cloud, Premiere Pro and After Effects, to create the Festival Daily Recap and videos for its social media channels, it said.

Adobe also announced its camera-to-cloud solution powered by Frame.io is being used around the world by more than 6,000 productions, which is changing how video is being created. It also announced a beta version of its Project Blink AI-powered web video editing with the ability to recognize objects, people, sounds and the spoken word is available.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).