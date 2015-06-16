Adobe Stock Launches Worldwide

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Adobe has announced the launch of Adobe Stock, a stock content service - including photos, illustrations and graphs – that will be integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud.

Adobe Stock

Adobe Stock is integrated with the latest versions of Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC. Designers can launch Adobe Stock directly within CC desktop software, add watermarked images to Creative Cloud libraries, and access and work with images across multiple desktop tools. Completed images can be licensed directly within the desktop software a designer is currently working on. With CreativeSync technology, all edits made on watermarked images are automatically applied to newly licensed images. Designers can also contribute to Adobe Stock’s library of more than 40 million photos, illustrations and graphics.

Adobe Stock is now available as part of the Creative Cloud or as a standalone stock service for non-Creative Cloud members.