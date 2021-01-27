Adobe Premiere Pro Editing Tool of Choice at 2021 Sundance Film Festival

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe Premiere Pro was used by more filmmakers taking part in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival than any other video editing system, the company has announced.

According to an Adobe press release, 68% of films used the Premiere Pro video editing software on their films; this is the third year in a row that Premiere Pro was the most used editing tool among Sundance Film Festival entrants. In addition, Adobe says that 89% of the 2021 lineup is powered by Creative Cloud tools, including After Effects and Photoshop.

Adobe’s involvement with the 2021 Sundance Film Festival doesn’t stop there. On Feb. 1, Adobe is sponsoring Ignite Day, which is dedicated to supporting the next generation of creators. The day will feature the Ignite Panel, which will have filmmakers RaMell Ross, Kerry Warkia and Keisha Rae Witherspoon exploring storytelling traditions from historically marginalized communities and share how they are working to advance underrepresented narratives.

In addition, Adobe has announced that as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion it will be replacing non-inclusive language and increasing the breadth of reference imagery in Premiere Pro, After Effects and Audition.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is taking place primarily virtually from Jan. 28-Feb. 3.