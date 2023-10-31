AdImpact Launches Potomac Political Media Buying Software

ALEXANDRIA, Va.—The ad intelligence company AdImpact has launched a new political media buying software solution, Potomac, which the company is billing as a first of its kind centralized platform for planning, buying, revising, and reconciling political media campaigns.

With its advanced features and intuitive interface, AdImpact said that Potomac simplifies the buying process, saving users more than half their manual work time.

Potomac Potomac supports local linear broadcast and cable, national cable, and network TV. By the end of the year, the company also plans to introduce additional features, including a financial dashboard, digital buying, and the option for automatic makegoods.

“What sets Potomac apart is its fully automated rate request and avail upload system. Users can store and upload files seamlessly while staying on top of your campaign's progress,” said Harvey Kent, strategic advisor to AdImpact. “This cutting-edge software fills a longstanding gap in the market and finally provides a comprehensive efficiency driven solution for political media buyers.”

Potomac allows users to establish goals, set up campaigns, allocate resources, and deliver to broadcasters with just five clicks. Potomac simplifies and expedites buying and planning in local broadcast via automation for politics-specialized workflow, allowing users to work more effectively and efficiently. With Potomac's cloud-based software, users can easily see real-time information about orders, traffic, payments, and more.

"Potomac will revolutionize political media buying by equipping those running campaigns to operate and compete on a landscape that has become increasingly fast-paced and dynamic. With its user-centric design and comprehensive features, our innovative software is poised to consolidate workflows, increase efficiency, and most importantly – boost impact,” said Nora Hall, product lead on Potomac for AdImpact. “We are excited to introduce Potomac as a new go-to solution designed to tackle the complexities of political media buying and deliver unparalleled success ahead of this monumental political cycle."