Adeia Renews IP License Agreement with Altice USA

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adeia has announced that it has signed an early renewal agreement with Altice USA that extends the pay TV operator’s license of the Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio (opens in new tab)that supports Altice’s Optimum services, including their cable TV and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services.

“We are pleased to announce this early renewal, which extends our long term relationship with Altice,” said Paul E. Davis, CEO of Adeia. “The US pay-TV market is among the most competitive environments in the world. Leaders in this segment, including Altice, are leveraging innovations that improve digital entertainment experiences to help consumers quickly, easily and intuitively find the content and services they want to enjoy,”

With nearly five million residential and business customers across 21 states, including the New York City tri-state area, Altice is one of the largest broadband communications and video service providers in the United States.

This agreement supports the latest generation of video service technologies and it ensures that Altice meets the high expectations of its customers for content quality and intuitive navigation, the companies said.

“Adeia’s media IP portfolio offers pay-TV providers the opportunity to deliver consumers a truly personalized media experience by continuously advancing innovations that enhance the customer experience, including improvements for content discovery, search and recommendations, among many others,” said Davis.

Adeia was spun off from Xperi last fall (opens in new tab).