Adder’s AdderLink Infinity Dual now available

Adder Corporation, the digital keyboard, video, mouse (D-KVM) specialists, has introduced the AdderLink Infinity Dual to the U.S. market.

First released last month at NAB 2012 in Las Vegas, the AdderLink Infinity Dual enables the creation of a flexible infrastructure, allowing a computer and its operator to be separated by almost any distance over a gigabit network without any loss in capabilities, reduction in video resolution, audio quality or USB latency.

It has the capability to run any size matrix with DVI, USB, RS232 and Audio on all ports, the only limitation is the user’s network and how the traffic architecture is configured. As an IP based matrix switch, AdderLink Infinity Dual provides almost unlimited extension possibilities. This makes it an ideal solution for the broadcast industry, allowing any number of studios and control rooms to be connected, wherever they might be located.

Another advantage of the AdderLink Infinity Dual is that it removes the noise and heat associated with a hard drive away from the sensitive broadcasting environment, allowing producers to concentrate on what they do best without needless distractions.