Ad-Tech Firm ShowSeeker Ups Nick Anaclerio to SVP, Product Strategy

CARSON CITY, Nevada—ShowSeeker, the ad-tech firm behind the Pilot cloud-based campaign and order management platform, said it promoted Nick Anaclerio to senior vice president of product strategy.

Originally the provider of the ShowSeeker Plus content discovery system, the tech vendor has grown to provide a single-order management platform for both pay TV providers and broadcasters. The company also said it plans to launch a Predictive Programming platform later this year, followed by predictive ratings algorithms in early 2025.

During Anaclerio’s seven years with ShowSeeker, the company expanded from 10 employees in 2017 to more than 75, including more than three dozen software engineers, seven quality assurance professionals and four project managers.

“Nick has been a key member of our leadership team since day one of joining the company in November 2017,” ShowSeeker CEO Dave Hardy said in a statement. “Over the past seven years, under Nick’s guidance, our product offerings have grown exponentially and we are thrilled with the dedication and tireless effort Nick brings to solving the biggest issues facing the ad tech landscape. Nick is truly a brilliant strategist and frequently sees a clear path of resolution to challenges our clients encounter. “

ShowSeeker said its products simplify the ad sales buying and planning process for providers via a cloud-based platform that facilitates each step from proposal generation to campaign performance tracking. It offers tools to optimize and improve monetization by automating tasks, reducing manual workloads and increasing operational efficiencies, the company said. ShowSeeker’s integrated data insights ensure ad buys are targeted, effective and highly customizable, driving better return on investment, it said.