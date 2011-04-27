Active Storage demonstrates ActiveSAN live at NAB Show

Active Storage demonstrated its ActiveSAN the high-performance metadata controller appliance for Xsan and StorNext networks at the 2011 NAB Show. ActiveSAN systems will ship in matched metadata controller pairs, two 1U ActiveSAN appliances, for high availability and fully configured and optimized. ActiveSAN systems are designed to meet the needs and budgets of any-sized Xsan and StorNext deployment.

Active Storage collaborated closely with Quantum, the maker of StorNext, to address the needs of current Xsan users moving from Apple Xserve metadata controllers. Migration strategies from Xserve-based Xsan networks to ActiveSAN were carefully crafted, including implementation of access control lists for permission control and the use of extended attributes.