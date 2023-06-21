Active Archive Alliance Names Bob Cone Co-Chairperson

BOULDER, Colo.—The Active Archive Alliance has named Bob Cone, director of marketing at Spectra Logic, as co-chairperson.

Cone joins Rich Gadomski, head of tape evangelism at FUJIFILM Recording Media USA, as leaders of the of the alliance, which promotes awareness of active archive solutions as ways to address the challenges of managing data at scale.

Cone has more than 30 years of experience in the storage industry. In his current position, he focuses on addressing industry challenges related to the long-term storage and management of data. He is the co-author of “Society’s Genome – Genetic Diversity’s Role in Digital Preservation,” a book that explores the world’s vast amount of digital information and the numerous ways it can be destroyed or preserved for future generations, the alliance said.

“Bob has been a huge, long-term supporter of the Active Archive Alliance, and I’m pleased to have him join me in leading the organization,” said Gadomski. “He will be instrumental as we continue to promote understanding of the value of active archives for effective data management and provide thought leadership on disrupting traditional methods of managing and monetizing useful data at scale.”

An active archive model solves data growth challenges and allows organizations to manage and access their archival data cost-effectively. An active archive enables data owners to build intelligent archival storage systems that combine flash, disk, optical and tape, in the data center and the cloud, the alliance said.

“I’m excited to serve in this role with the Active Archive Alliance at a time when active archives are increasingly being used to manage today’s explosive data growth cost-effectively,” said Cone.

More information is available on the alliance’s website.