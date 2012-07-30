AccuWeather Sets Record Page Views

STATE COLLEGE, PENN.: AccuWeather reported that their online and mobile properties generated more than 47 million ad-supported page views on Wednesday, July 18. This all-time daily record was achieved as their global audience turned to the weather provider for information on record heat, severe drought, and destructive storms.



Records broken on Wednesday, July 18, 2012 include:

www.AccuWeather.com generating more than 16 million page views (Omniture).

http://m.accuweather.com/ mobile website generating 17.125 million page views (Amobee).

AccuWeather mobile apps generating more than 14 million page views (Amobee).



Lead stories on AccuWeather’s interactive properties included the announcement that the summer of 2012 is on its way to becoming the hottest on record in the U.S. AccuWeather also provided in-depth information on a heat wave and drought that are straining the nation’s corn yields and timely coverage for severe storms in the Northeast.