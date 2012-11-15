AccuWeather Celebrates 50th Anniversary

STATE COLLEGE, PA. –AccuWeather, Inc. marks 50 years of operation by launching a year-long recognition of the company’s 50th anniversary through a series of events, as well as retrospective stories and videos on AccuWeather.com. Founded in 1962 by Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather said it has grown from a weather company providing forecasts for businesses into an international weather media company that reaches more than half a billion users worldwide daily.



AccuWeather provides hourly forecasts for more than 2.7 million locations worldwide, delivering information to smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, and smart appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers.



The company’s founder and president, Dr. Joel N. Myers, is credited with many of the advances in the way consumers receive their weather information. “I was passionate about the weather at a very early age, and I also knew I would be able to combine my love of forecasting

with a business that would save lives and help people know more about what the weather had in store for them on a daily basis,” Dr. Myers said. “We are constantly reinventing ourselves as technology changes how people access our accurate forecasts.”



AccuWeather said it supplies weather content to “hundreds of newspapers,” including USA Today, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. AccuWeather’s forecasts and content appear on over 72,000 third-party websites, and its radio broadcasts are heard on nearly 750 stations. The 24x7 The AccuWeather Television Network is available to 38 million TV households in North America, the forecaster said.