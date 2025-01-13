AccuWeather Acquires TOA Systems

NEW ORLEANS—AccuWeather has acquired TOA Systems, a provider of lightning-detection hardware and one of the few global lightning networks in existence, the company said.

The deal was announced at the American Meteorological Society’s Annual Meeting in New Orleans. Terms were not disclosed.

As a result of the deal, AccuWeather has launched the new AccuWeather Lightning Network, which will enhance its global lightning detection capabilities by combining AccuWeather's proven accuracy in weather forecasting with TOA’s state-of-the-art hardware network to keep people safer and businesses, property and assets better protected, State College, Pennsylvania-based AccuWeather said.

The deal was closed in December and is AccuWeather’s 16th acquisition since its founding 63 years ago.

The two companies said the integration of TOA’s advanced lightning detection systems with AccuWeather’s proprietary forecasting technology and machine learning expertise will create a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind global lightning detection network that will help businesses, governments and the public, helping them better manage risks and better understand the impact of lightning.

“We are genuinely thrilled about this meaningful and powerful opportunity to not only advance our lightning forecast expertise, but also to provide a critical, life-saving dataset, and cutting-edge lightning sensing technology to AccuWeather clients and users worldwide," AccuWeather CEO and board member Steven R. Smith said. “The integration of AccuWeather’s expertise in machine learning and weather forecasting with TOA’s advanced hardware will dramatically enhance decision-making processes for industries and individuals at risk from lightning strikes.”

Lightning is a significant weather hazard in the U.S., striking the ground more than 200 million times (over 2 billion times globally) last year. On average, lightning causes 20 to 30 fatalities and over 200 injuries annually in the U.S. Globally, the toll is even larger, with some estimates of more than 10,000 lives lost each year due to lightning.

The acquisition will enable AccuWeather to offer real-time lightning detection services that further enhance safety and preparedness, the company said.

AccuWeather also noted that a typical lightning bolt carries around 300 million volts and 30,000 amps of electricity, making it extremely powerful compared to household current, which is around 120 volts and 15 amps; essentially, an average lightning bolt packs a punch of about 1 billion joules of energy. In addition, lightning strikes have a substantial economic impact, causing an estimated $1 billion in total economic loss each year in the U.S. due to property damage, forest fire spread, and infrastructure disruptions.

Lightning-related fires, electrical surges, and damage to infrastructure, such as power lines and buildings, contribute significantly to these costs. The agricultural sector bears a considerable share of the financial burden, with lightning-induced wildfires and damage to crops and livestock leading to losses that extend beyond the immediate destruction.

Additionally, power outages resulting from lightning strikes disrupt businesses, leading to economic losses in productivity. The cost to insurance companies also rises, driving up premiums for affected homeowners and businesses (Insurance Information Institute, 2020).

The new global lightning detection network will be integrated into AccuWeather’s suite of digital platforms, including AccuWeather.com and mobile apps, making it easily accessible to users. The AccuWeather Lightning Network will also provide real-time lightning alerts, detailed risk analysis, and safety recommendations tailored to specific locations designed for enterprise and business clients. AccuWeather Lightning Network data will also be available via AccuWeather's APIs and Data Marketplaces.

More information is available at AccuWeather.com.