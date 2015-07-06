ACA Hires Mary Lovejoy as VP of Regulatory Affairs

PITTSBURGH – The American Cable Association has announced that Mary Lovejoy has been named to the new position of vice president of regulatory affairs. Lovejoy, an attorney, will work in Washington, D.C., with the goal of strengthening ACA’s legal and policy advocacy.

Lovejoy will advocate on behalf of the ACA with federal agencies, as well as develop policy positions, prepare regulatory filings and help keep members informed of relevant policymaking and compliance matters. Lovejoy will report to Ross Lieberman, senior vice president of government affairs.

Previously, Lovejoy worked at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo in Washington, focusing on policy and regulatory matters of interest to cable operators and broadband Internet service providers.

Lovejoy began at ACA on July 1.