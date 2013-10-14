ABS Welcomes New Engineering Manager

Jeremy Brown



SEATAC, WASH. —Advanced Broadcast Solutions has hired Jeremy Brown as engineering manager. His responsibilities including overseeing the project management team and all project design, and he is also focused on organizing general engineering and build processes for customer projects.



Brown has designed custom programming and templates for medical display systems, commercial automation systems and videoconferencing facilities, and has designed and installed residential AV systems.



Most recently, he owned Innovative Integration Design, an Atlanta-based company that specialized in programming control systems from AMX, Crestron and other companies. He also spent four years as senior engineer and program manager for AVworkz, creating custom automation programs and managing a team of programmers.