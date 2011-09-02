ABS and Tektronix offer Video Insight seminar

Systems integration company Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) is joining with Tektronix to co-sponsor the VideoInsight Seminar at the ABS main offices in SeaTac, WA, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2011.

The free seminar, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will feature a number of demonstrations and presentations that address broadcasters’ audio and video delivery and quality challenges.

The VideoInsight Seminar agenda begins with a session on 3G SDI technology, which will discuss closed caption issues, audio/video delay, aspect ratio conversion issues, and more. A session on 3-D technology will offer insights on 3-D workflow as well as testing at various points of content delivery. Loudness measurement and the recently enacted CALM Act legislation will be the focus of the third session, and the program will end with a discussion on MPEG analysis and quality of experience (QoE). Attendance counts toward one credit of category H of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) recertification program.

Steve Holmes, Tektronix senior application engineer, who is an expert in test methodologies for broadcast, studio, cable, and manufacturing, will lead the seminar.

Click here to register or for more information. To register more than three people, please contact Michael Brett, Tektronix video sales coordinator, Americas, at (503) 627-4720.