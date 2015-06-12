ABC's Vince Roberts Honored at USC

LOS ANGELES—Disney/ABC Television Group Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer Vince Roberts received the Bob Lambert Technology Leadership Award from the Entertainment Technology Center@USC at its Studio Technology Leaders Dinner on June 11. The ETC event, hosted by the think tank and research center within the USC School of Cinematic Arts and held at USC’s Town and Gown, brought together media executives and featured a panel of top studio technology leaders discussing the most pressing trends, challenges and opportunities facing the entertainment industry.



In honoring Roberts, who also has served as chairman of the Entertainment Technology Center’s executive board for five years, ETC recognized his contributions to the entertainment industry as it migrates from the analog past to its digital future. As the primary technology leader for the Disney|ABC Television Group, Roberts is responsible for the development of a comprehensive technology roadmap in support of strategic objectives.



Roberts and his team have become industry leaders in developing and implementing cloud-based and file-based workflows supporting both linear broadcast operations and digital media nonlinear delivery. Their TV everywhere Watch apps have been downloaded more than 50 million times and have garnered more than 3 billion views. With Watch ABC, they became the first broadcast network to offer a 24-hour livestream of its local, national and syndicated programming. Most recently, they announced plans to transition to an all IP-based master control for linear broadcast operations.



The Bob Lambert Technology Leadership Award is named in memory of Bob Lambert, the longtime Disney executive, former ETC chairman and technology pioneer. It was most recently awarded to former Warner Bros. executive Chuck Dages in 2013.



“Vince Roberts exemplifies the spirit of the Bob Lambert Award,” said ETC CEO and Executive Director Kenneth Williams. “It is a select honor that goes to rare individuals who not only serve and guide their own companies but share their knowledge, experience and leadership for the betterment of the industry.”



“The ETC is a driving force for innovation in the entertainment space,” Roberts said. “It is truly an honor to be recognized among such an extraordinary group of people. I’m humbled and grateful for this award and for my team whose ideas, passion and ingenuity have made it possible.”