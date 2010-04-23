ABC Cuts Three-year Transport Deal with Level 3

NEW YORK: ABC will use a video transport platform from Level 3 for its news operations in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., the vender said this week. The network signed a three-year deal with Level 3 Communications of Broomfield, Colo., which will install its Managed Video Network Services platform at each of the three ABC News bureaus.



“This solution enables ABC News to drive value and efficiency for portions of our newsgathering operation by providing enhanced video and data connectivity at news locations in Los Angles, New York and Washington,” said Chris Myers, executive director Operational Newsgathering for ABC News.



The Level 3 platform enables video and data transmission from a single platform in a bandwidth-scalable architecture providing up to 1 GigE for the ABC bureaus. The installation will start with connecting ABC’s Broadcast Operations Center in New York with Level 3’s Tier 1 Internet backbone.