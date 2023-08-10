8K Association to Explore 8K Content Workflows at CEDIA Expo 2023

The 8K Association has announced that it will be highlighting the latest developments in 8K content creation, production and distribution during a special panel on the CEDIA Smart Stage during CEDIA Expo 2023.

The session, which is scheduled from 10:50 to 11:20am on Friday, September 8th, features industry experts Joel Korpi, head of product, Amazon Prime Video and Greg Ciaccio, senior director, post-production original content & image capture at IMAX.

Moderated by Mike Fidler, executive director of the 8K Association, the 8K Association sponsored panel is designed to provide CEDIA attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current 8K content ecosystem and its potential to elevate the creative experience in the future the group said.

In addition to sponsoring this Smart Stage session, the 8K Association will also be meeting with various industry executives at a booth located on the CEDIA exhibit floor (# C1417) in Denver Co. between Sept. 7-9.

To schedule a meeting, please contact Angela Miles at angela@8kassociation.com no later than August 25.