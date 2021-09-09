75 U.S. Stations Now Using BlackBird, TownNews Platform For Social, Web News Distribution

MOLINE, Ill., & LONDON—Blackbird has announced that 75 U.S. TV stations are using its cloud-native Blackbird video editing platform for digital news production, following its latest deployment in partnership with TownNews.

“The team at Blackbird has been a tremendous partner with us in providing the digital video workflow tools we know our broadcast television customer value and expect,” said Derek Gebler, vice president of broadcast and video at TownNews.

Stations deploying Blackbird use the platform to access, edit and publish news content quickly to social and web platforms. When paired with the TownNews Field59 VMS, the latest news stories can be delivered to viewers quickly using Blackbird’s browser-based, easy-to-use and carbon-efficient cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird said.

TV stations in 35 states have deployed Blackbird, and millions of viewers in the U.S. now consume content through the Blackbird and TownNews Field59 VMS platform.

“Blackbird and TownNews have really built an incredible partnership, which continues to expand at pace,” said Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough. “We started in 2018 with two stations and now have 75. It’s an excellent combined solution and demonstrates perfectly how two companies can work together for the customer’s benefit.”