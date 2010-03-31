69th Annual Peabody Awards Winners Announced

ATHENS, GA.: A total of 36 parties were named recipients of Peabody Awards today by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. And the winners are:



KTVU-TV, the Cox-owned Fox affiliate in Oakland, Calif., for “BART Shooting,” it’s coverage of a fatal public transit incident.



WYFF-TV., the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in Greenville, S.C., for“Chronicle: Paul’s Gift,” a public-service special following the donated organs of accident victims.



KHOU-TV, Belo’s CBS station Houston, Texas, for “Under Fire: Discrimination and Corruption in the Texas National Guard,” an investigation of “discriminatory treatment of female soldiers,” resulting in the dismissal of three top Texas Guard generals.



WFLD-TV, the Chicago Fox O&O for coverage of the “Derrion Albert Beating,” an incident in which an honor student was beaten to death blocks from his high school.



KCET-TV, a Los Angeles PBS member stations, for its “SoCal Connected” local issues series.



ABC’s “Modern Family”, from Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Levitan Lloyd Productions, described by the Peabody folks as “a wily, witty comedy puts quirky, contemporary twists in family ties but maintains an old-fashioned heart.”



From ABC News, “ A Hidden America: Children of the Mountains,” a “documentary shot in the hollows and house trailers of Appalachia reminds us that not all critical problems lie in ‘developing’ nations.”



CBS’s “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson: An Evening with Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” from Worldwide Pants; “...Scottish-born Ferguson has made late-night television safe again for ideas.”



CBS’s “60 Minutes: The Cost of Dying,” Steve Kroft’s report about the cost of end-of-life medical care.



Also, “60 Minutes: Sabotaging the System,” Kroft’s survey of cyber-threats to America’s infrastructure.



Fox’s “Glee,” from Twentieth Century Fox Television. The high school musical show.



PBS’s “Independent Lens: Between the Folds,” from Green Fuse Films and ITVS, a doc about folding paper.



PBS’s “Independent Lens: The Order of Myths,” a look at black and white Mardi Gras traditions in Mobile, Ala.



PBS’s “Inventing LA: The Chandlers and Their Times,” a documentary about the power media family from Peter Jones Productions.



PBS’s“Frontline: The Madoff Affair,” on the multibillion dollar Ponzi scheme.



PBS’s “Masterpiece: Engame,” from Daybreak/Channel 4/Target Entertainment and WGBH Boston, a drama depicting the secret negotiations that ended South African apartheid.



PBS’s “American Masters: Jerome Robbins, Something to Dance About,” from Thirteen/WNET.



Sesame Workshop for SesameStreet.org, with Big Bird, et al.



Current TV’s “The OxyContin Express,” stories about drug-dealing physicians in the South.



BBC America for “BBC World News America: Unique Broadcast, Unique Perspective.”



BBC America’s “Where Giving Life Is a Death Sentence,” Lyse Doucet’s report on maternal mortality in Afghanistan’s Badakshan province, the worst in the world.



BBC’s “The Day that Lehman Died,” a deconstruction of the financial giant’s collapse.



HBO’s “In Treatment,” a fictional psychiatry drama from Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg in association with HBO Entertainment.



HBO’s “No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency,” based on the Alexander McCall Smith novels, from Mirage Enterprises and Cinechicks in association with The Weinstein Co., BBC and HBO Entertainment.



HBO’s “Thrilla in Manila” special on the heavyweight bouts between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.



Sundance Channel’s “Brick City,” a five-hour documentary series on the “struggles of Newark’s young mayor and other citizens trying to resurrect their blighted communities.”



National Public Radio for NPR.org.



NPR’s Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson’s coverage of Afghanistan.



Diane Rehm’s talk show on NPR.



Oregon Public Broadcasting, for “Hard Times,” a radio perspective on Wall Street’s local impact.



West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “The Great Textbook War,” from Terry Kay Productions, on how a 1974 battle over textbook content in rural West Virginia foreshadowed an ongoing culture war.



KLCC Radio for “Mind the Gap: Why Good Schools Are Failing Black Students,” by Nancy Solomon.



The BBC’s “Iran & the West,” from Brook Lapping Productions for the BBC in association with National Geographic Channel, France 3, NHK, VPRO, SVT, RTBF, VRT, NRK, SRC/CBC, DRTV SBS, YLE, TVP and Press TV.



From the Korean Broadcasting System, “Noodle Road: Connecting Asia’s Kitchens,” a “who, where, what, why and how of Asia’s culinary staple, rolled into one visually delicious hour.”



From the Philippines GMA Network, “I-Witness: Ambulansiyang de Paa,” on “how people in a poor village carry their sick and injured over dangerous terrain to distant medical care.”



Hong Kong’s Now-TV New for “Sichuan Earthquake: One Year On.”



Peabody winners are determined by a 16-member group of television critics, broadcast and cable industry executives, academics and experts in culture and the arts. They make their annual selections with input from special screening committees of UGA faculty, students and staff.