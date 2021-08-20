605 Says It Offers An Alternative to Nielsen

NEW YORK—In the wake of Nielsen accreditation issues with the Media Rating Council (MRC), a number of companies have been positioning themselves as an alternative.

Nielsen has requested that the process of accrediting its National TV measurement system be put on hiatus so that it can focus its resources on fixing the problems with its panels and on the rollout of its new Nielsen One service in 2022, which will provide better cross platform measurement.

The MRC is not expected to rule on that request until next week but it has said that if it grants Nielsen’s request, the measurement system would not be accredited during the hiatus .

In this period of uncertainty, 605 issued a statement commenting on its position as an alternative television viewing measurement solution for networks, MVPD’s, agencies and brands as Nielsen has stepped away from its Media Rating Council accreditation.

“We have invested in developing a better and more effective television viewing measurement solution based on more comprehensive data sets that reflect the true value of television advertising,” the company said. “Our reports developed through easy-to-use products like PLATF0RM, IMP4CT and DR1VE offer the kind of actionable information that enable networks, MVPD’s, agencies and brands to have the new ability to truly identify audiences that drive sales outcomes which is ultimately what is needed in the television advertising marketplace.

“Our neutral status, superior attribution methodology and SaaS tools make us a natural choice for those who are looking for a new television viewing measurement partner that can also deliver cross-platform measurement as well. We are already working closely with a number of major television networks and are confident in our ability to scale to meet growing demand in the wake of these developments between Nielsen and MRC.”

605 has a TV viewership dataset covering more than 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets that it says combines the best attributes of set-top box and automatic content recognition data (ACR).