4K HDR, 4-In-1 Mix Channel Highlight AT&T/DIRECTV PyeongChang Offerings

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—Subscribers of AT&T/DirecTV have much to choose from when it comes to NBCU’s coverage of the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, including 4K HDR coverage with Dolby ATMOS sound and an interactive Mix Channel offering four NBCU networks at once, the company has announced.

DirecTV (Channels 205 and 600) and U-Verse TV (Channels 94, 1094, 637, and 1637) will offer a 4-in-1 Mix Channel to watch multiple broadcasts simultaneously, including those of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network, the company said.

Coverage begins Feb. 9 on DirecTV Channel 106, and for those wishing to watch on their mobile devices, DirecTV Now subscribers will be able to view four live NBCU streams, including the 46 NBC affiliates. DirecTV and U-Verse TV subscribers will have access to more than 1,800 hours of live streaming digital-only content via NBCOlympics.com.

AT&T/DIRECTV has published a blog with more coverage details.