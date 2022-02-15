3Play Media Acquires Captionmax

BOSTON—3Play Media, a provider of video accessibility technologies and services, has announced that it is acquiring Captionmax, a provider of live and recorded captioning, localization, and audio description services.

The acquisition includes the Captionmax subsidiary National Captioning Canada (NCC), which is the largest live captioning provider in Canada.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Live video captioning is a tremendous area of growth and one that 3Play has been increasingly focused on for our customers,” said Josh Miller, co-CEO and co-founder, 3Play Media, said. “As we evaluated the market, we realized there are a lot of benefits to a combination with Captionmax. Its reputation as a trusted and high quality live captioning solution, particularly in the broadcast space, was a great complement to 3Play, which has a strong presence in the recorded captioning space across industries and is focused on the same goals of reliability and quality.”

Founded in 1993, Captionmax is a trusted leader in media accessibility. In addition to its strong presence in the broadcast end-market, Captionmax has established relationships in the enterprise, education, and streaming media markets. The company recently acquired NCC, which has continued to operate with its market-leading captioning brand serving major Canadian broadcasters, government, corporate, and not-for-profit organizations.

“We are excited to join the 3Play team,” Truck Morrison, CEO, Captionmax, said. “We’ve been impressed with their rapid growth, demonstrated scale, and focus on technology. And, with the continued growth of the video market, we look forward to building the premier media accessibility platform together.”

Last month, 3Play Media introduced Live Professional Captioning, an live captioning solution that is the first to provide users with automated failover. If a captioner loses connectivity, internet, or power, the 3Play Media auto caption failover will take over within seconds and switch back immediately when the captioner reconnects. The acquisition of Captionmax/NCC, both of whom have exceptional, long-standing reputations in the broadcast market, adds immediate expertise, scale, and experience to 3Play Media’s platform-based offering in the live captioning market.