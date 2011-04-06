3-D production steps up at NAB Show

With an even greater presence than last year, 3-D will take center stage at this year’s NAB Show, beginning with the show’s opening keynote April 11 that will feature “Avatar” director James Cameron and 3-D technology pioneer Vince Pace.

From there, the show will feature numerous sessions on 3-D production including acquiring and producing 3-D content for broadcast TV, 3-D post production, 3-D sports production and the lessons learned so far in producing 3-D TV programming.

There will even be a demonstration of glasses-free 3-D live broadcasting on mobile 3-D. Harris will join with LG to provide 3-D formatted and encoded content for the demonstration throughout the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. An ATSC Mobile DTV receiver with a 7in screen capable of processing and displaying the live 3-D broadcast will be on display.

Sony and 3Ality Digital will sponsor the session “Master Class in 3D Filmmaking” at the show. To be held on April 12, the class will allow participants to immerse themselves in 3-D filmmaking with some of the most experienced people working in the industry today. The necessary production processes will be discussed on a step-by-step level.

Other 3-D events at NAB will include a screening of “Carmen 3D,” a production that strikes a delicate balance between theatrical music performance and 3-D cinema. Shot during live performances, “Carmen 3D” captures a night at the opera, from the pre-curtain-call tension and backstage preparations to the spectacle of Bizet’s drama of love, lust and heartbreak. It shows how the work of two directors, one stage and the other film, united for a single vision. The principals will be at the show to discuss the production.

Also at NAB will be a wide range of 3-D professional equipment manufacturers who will show new 3-D products, including 3-D conversion, test equipment, media recorders, 3-D monitors, and 3-D production hardware and software.