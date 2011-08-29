3ality Digital Acquires Element Technica



BURBANK, CALIF.: 3ality Digital announced has acquired 3D camera rig company Element Technica under undisclosed terms. 3ality Digital is now 3ality Technica, and with its acquisition of Element Technica, 3ality Technica now provides all of the control, accuracy, breadth, automation, modularity, accessories, and design of both existing product lines.



In acquiring Element Technica, the company gains in-house manufacturing and design capability, and the opportunity to further expand its already sizable R&D infrastructure. Physically, the companies will combine in an expansion to the 3ality Digital headquarters in Burbank.



