'Weightless' Camera Slider is Unveiled



Innovision Optics, a producer of moving camera devices, debuts its new Kamtrax vertical and horizontal camera slider, which the company says, “is the first slider on the market to provide weightless vertical tracking camera movement.”



To add vertical travel production value through an easy to set up accessory, Kamtrax provides weightless and ultra-smooth vertical camera movement via sealed ball-bearing wheels running along an anodized stainless steel track, the company says in a written statement. Kamtrax is available in 3-foot and 6-foot lengths, and both ends can be attached to various mounts including 100mm ball, Mitchell plate or High Hat. The bottom of the track features a heavy-duty ball-bearing ring that allows the track to pivot around endlessly.



A continuous cable surrounds the track end-to-end, providing control of camera travel up and down the track, the company says. Camera packages weighing up to 40 pounds (18.2 kg) can be mounted on Kamtrax, and to render the camera weightless, the same amount of weight in barbell disks are attached to the other side of the continuous cable. The camera can then be raised or lowered using the power of a single finger, and the camera can be positioned at any point up or down the track without being locked off. The camera platform can swing down 90-degrees and be locked off at any point in between for a Dutch tilt.



Optional durable travel cases are available for the 3-foot and 6-foot Kamtrax, as well as for its accessory kits, the company says.



