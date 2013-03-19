2.6 million Ultra HD panels to ship worldwide in 2013, says NPD DisplaySearch

Suppliers of TFT LCD panels will ship 2.6 million 4K x 2K TV panels worldwide this year, according to a new forecast from NPD DisplaySearch.

The display market authority’s latest “Quarterly Large Area TFT Panel Shipment Report,” points out that panel suppliers are focusing on leveraging new technologies, including high-transmittance cell designs, high-output driver integrated circuits (ICs), high-efficiency backlight units and integrated upscaling circuits to meet what they anticipate will be growing demand for Ultra HD televisions.

According to David Hsieh, NPD DisplaySearch VP, Greater China Market, Innolux has been the most aggressive Ultra HD panel manufacturer, with a focus on 4K x 2K panels in the 39in to 85in range. “Despite this, 4K x 2K panel manufacturers’ shipments are primarily focused on 50in, 55in/58in and 65in sizes, which are expected to have the highest volume shipments, especially in China,” he said.

Another way panel manufacturers seek to accelerate 4K x 2K panel adoption is strengthening their relationships with LCD TV brands with more aggressive manufacturing and sales efforts, NPD DisplaySearch noted.

“4K x 2K LCD TV is the newest TV technology available, and in order for it to be successful, it will be critical for the supply chain to avoid falling behind when making their purchases, even if content is still scarce,” he said. “Some panel makers are also working with design houses to develop circuits built into the panel, to enable upscaling of HD to 4K x 2K content. This will help to drive the 4K x 2K LCD TV market and encourage panel makers, especially those that have already started design-in work with TV brands in 2013.”