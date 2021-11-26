24i Powers the Launch of Cinessance in North America

AMSTERDAM—Streaming tech provider 24i has announced that its solutions were used by the OTT service Cinessance to launch in the U.S. and Canada, bringing a catalogue of classic and modern movies to fans of French culture and cinema.

Cinessance is available on the web and apps for both iOS, and Android with support for casting via Chromecast and AirPlay and plans to expand to Smart TVs.

The service is built on a fully cloud-based infrastructure from 24i, making use of the video backend, white label front-end applications and Backstage content and application management interface that make up 24i’s modular streaming platform, together with CDN services and an off-the-shelf integration with subscriber management capabilities from 24i partner company Cleeng.

Using 24i’s end-to-end productized solution enabled Cinessance to launch its service in just twelve weeks from contract signature.

24i’s CEO, Joachim Bergman said: “Cinessance is a perfect example of the end-to-end capabilities of the 24i streaming platform and getting it live and working so well within twelve weeks shows the wisdom of choosing a productized solution to side-step all the pitfalls that can slow down new OTT services in their race to the market. We are thrilled to be part of today’s launch and are looking forward to playing a key role in the future global growth and success of Cinessance.”

France is the second largest exporter of movies in the world, and one of the world’s great cultures of cinematic art, but only 3% of Netflix’s catalogue features French films, according to What’s on Netflix and a recent study from Unifrance.

Cinessance is launching with a wide array of movies, acquired from many of the most established French studios, such as TF1 Studio, StudioCanal and EuropaCorp, with plans to expand the catalogue to 500 movies as early as mid-2022.

The French-film streaming platform is available for $6.99/month as well as pay-per-view options.

Clément Monnet, Cinessance Founder & CEO, noted that “I've lost count of the number of times I’ve tried to watch a French movie and couldn't find it online. Like many French expats, I try to stay connected with my roots and to share my culture with others, so I couldn't be more excited to share the gift of French film via Cinessance.”