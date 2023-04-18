2023 NAB Show Attendance Hits 65K
Show logged 1,208 exhibitors
LAS VEGAS—The National Association of Broadcasters announced today preliminary registered attendance of 65,013 for the 2023 NAB Show, which celebrated its centennial this year. That's up from 52,468 in 2022, the first after two years of cancelled shows due to Covid.
"We are thrilled to have so many exhibitors, attendees and partners from around the world join us in Las Vegas to help celebrate 100 years of innovation. More than any other year, everyone is filled with so much enthusiasm and energy as they engage on the show floor, in special sessions and throughout the entire event," said Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President and CEO. "We thank the NAB Show community for helping us reflect on our collective experience with media and entertainment and for previewing the many innovations we'll see within the next hundred years."
There were 17,446 international attendees from 166 countries. The show floor hosted 1,208 exhibitors. International attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.
The 2024 NAB Show will be held held April 13-17.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.