2023 NAB Show Attendance Hits 65K

LAS VEGAS—The National Association of Broadcasters announced today preliminary registered attendance of 65,013 for the 2023 NAB Show, which celebrated its centennial this year. That's up from 52,468 in 2022, the first after two years of cancelled shows due to Covid.

"We are thrilled to have so many exhibitors, attendees and partners from around the world join us in Las Vegas to help celebrate 100 years of innovation. More than any other year, everyone is filled with so much enthusiasm and energy as they engage on the show floor, in special sessions and throughout the entire event," said Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President and CEO. "We thank the NAB Show community for helping us reflect on our collective experience with media and entertainment and for previewing the many innovations we'll see within the next hundred years."

There were 17,446 international attendees from 166 countries. The show floor hosted 1,208 exhibitors. International attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.

The 2024 NAB Show will be held held April 13-17.