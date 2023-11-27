2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards to Be Broadcast Nationally

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that a one-hour television and radio special of the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards will air nationally on over 700 local television and radio broadcast stations across the country beginning November 27 through December 24, 2023.

Presented by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF), the Celebration of Service to America Awards honors local broadcasters for their essential role in the communities they serve. This year’s special will provide in-depth coverage of the people and the stories behind broadcasters’ public service, the NABLF reported.

Two-time Emmy Award-winning talk show host, journalist, producer and author Tamron Hall will host the special. Hall, a member of the NABLF Board of Directors, will speak with multi-talented entertainer Wayne Brady about receiving the Service to America Leadership Award.

Broadcast celebrities will introduce each of local station winners. Celebrities on the special include: radio personality and television host Bobby Bones, sportscaster James Brown, broadcast journalist and news anchor Joie Chen, actor and talk show host Mark Consuelos, broadcast journalist and news anchor Craig Melvin, actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa and actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd.

The special was produced in partnership with Trailer Park Group and is being distributed through The Walt Disney Company. Nielsen will provide audience measurement services.

The awards were originally announced and presented to winning broadcast radio and television stations in eight categories at a gala held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on June 6. This year’s gala was the 25th anniversary of the event.

JPMorgan Chase received the Corporate Leadership Award, which recognizes a leading business outside of the broadcast industry that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility.

A complete schedule of radio and television station airings of the special can be found at https://servicetoamericaawards.org/.

A Spanish-translated version of the special will air on UniMás, a Spanish-language television network owned by TelevisaUnivision, and Telexitos, a Spanish-language digital multicast network owned by NBCUniversal.