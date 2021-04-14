2021 Tech Leadership Product Awards Program Guide Now Available

WASHINGTON—Future announced the winners of the first-ever Tech Leadership Product Awards in March, and now the 2021 Tech Leadership Product Awards digital program guide is available for more information on participating products.

The program guide highlights not just the winning products, but all nominated products from the 2021 awards, which were officially announced at the Tech Leadership Series.

The Tech Leadership Product Awards honored outstanding product introductions that serve the media and entertainment industry across various categories. The program guide has the company tell you in their own words what makes their product noteworthy.

A logo in the top corner of a page will distinguish which products were award winners.