2015 HPA Tech Retreat Unveils Expanded Session Schedule

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. - The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the final schedule for the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 9-13. The Tech Retreat offers four days of sessions, demonstrations and events.



More than 45 sessions, 75 early morning breakfast roundtables an 100 speakers make up the conference program. In addition, 30 new technologies are slated to debut in the event’s Demo Room.



Highlights include drones for dummies, the annual broadcaster update, a delve into immersive sound, advances in acquisition, a walk in the cloud, fingerprinting for shot matching and automatic content recognition, among other topics. Speakers will include Wendy Aylsworth of Warner Bros., Pete Ludé of Real D, Stephen Beres of HBO, SMPTE’s Barbara Lange, Bob Seidel of CBS, Larry Thorp of Canon and many others. Mark Schubin will direct the proceedings with a small, child’s bicycle horn.



This year, dozens of new technologies will appear, in keeping with the event’s history of unveiling important technological advancements— advanced cameras, holographic imagery, 3D, to name a few. Another first this year, Christie’s new laser projection technology will be utilized during the Tech Retreat Sessions.



Registration for the HPA Tech Retreat is strongly recommended. The Tech Retreat is a limited attendance event and seating is approaching capacity and expected to sell out. It is still possible to register, but pre-conference registration closes Monday, Feb. 2, after which time only onsite registrations will be accepted, space-permitting.

