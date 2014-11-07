2014 Hollywood Post Alliance Award Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES—Honors and accolades were bestowed Thursday night during the 9th Annual HPA Awards. The Awards recognize individuals and companies for outstanding contributions made in helping to create features, television programs, commercials and entertainment enjoyed around the world. Honors were bestowed in craft categories as well as awards in three special categories; Engineering Excellence, the HPA Judges Awards for Creativity and Innovation, and two Lifetime Achievement Awards. The gala took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, in front of an engaged audience of industry insiders and luminaries.



The winners of the 2014 HPA Awards are:



Outstanding Color Grading, Sponsored by Dolby Laboratories



Outstanding Color Grading – Feature Film



“Gravity”



Steven J. Scott // Technicolor



Outstanding Color Grading – Television



“Reign – Pilot”



David Cole // Modern VideoFilm



Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial



Doosan “Heavy Industries”



Siggy Ferstl // Company 3



Outstanding Editing – Feature Film



"Captain Phillips"



Christopher Rouse, ACE



Outstanding Editing – Television



"Breaking Bad – Felina"



Skip Macdonald, ACE



Outstanding Editing – Commercial



Nissan Juke “Trigger”



Doobie White // Therapy Studios



Outstanding Sound – Feature Film



“Gravity”



Glenn Freemantle // Sound 24



Skip Lievsay // Warner Bros. Sound



Christopher Benstead and Niv Adiri // Warner Bros. De Lane Lea



Outstanding Sound – Television



“Toy Story OF TERROR!”



Axel Geddes // Pixar Animation Studios



Tom Myers, Gary Summers, Michael Silvers and Dustin Cawood // Skywalker Sound



Outstanding Sound – Commercial



Honda Europe “Inner Beauty”



Anthony Moore and Tom Joyce // Factory



Outstanding Visual Effects – Feature Film



“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”



Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist,



Keith Miller and Paul Story // Weta Digital



Outstanding Visual Effects – Television



“Game of Thrones – The Children”



Joe Bauer // Fire and Blood Productions



Sven Martin // Pixomondo



Jörn Grosshans // Mackevision



Thomas Schelesny // Scanline VFX



Matthew Rouleau // Rodeo FX



Outstanding Visual Effects – Commercial



GE “Childlike Imagination”



Benjamin Walsh, Dominik Bauch and Brian Burke // Method Studios



The HPA Lifetime Achievement Awards:



Alan Heim, ACE and Randy Roberts, ACE were individually honored for their outstanding careers in editing.



The 2014 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards



MACOM: 12G-SDI Chipset



Nvidia: Nvudua VCA



Wohler/Cinnafilm Joint Venture: Tachyon Wormhole



The 2014 winners of the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production are:



American Society of Cinematographers: Color Decision List (ASC CDL)



DigitalFilm Tree: Cloud Post Workflow Initiative (ProStack)