2013 HPA Tech Retreat Registration Opens

HOLLYWOOD -- The Hollywood Post Alliance has opened registration for the 2013 HPA Tech Retreat. The HPA Tech Retreat is the annual conference that brings together thought leaders from digital and content creation, media and entertainment, forensics, medicine, digital imaging, government, academic research and others for four days of intense conversation, learning and networking.



The HPA Tech Retreat takes place Feb. 18-22, 2013 at theHyatt Regency in Indian Wells, Calif. in the Palm Springs area. The event features cocktail receptions, a welcome dinner, breakfast roundtables, and fireside chats, as well as opportunities for networking throughout each day.



The four-day conference also includes a Demo Room, where new technologies are presented. There have been significant changes in the Demo Room and in addition to new technologies, new and unique services, which haven’t been included in the past, will be on hand during the event.



While the deadline to be included in the Demo Room has passed, the HPA will continue to try to accommodate worthy submissions. Companies and service providers are urged to act quickly if they wish to be included. Inquiries concerning the Demo Room should be directed to this year’s managers, Vincent Maza or Alexa Maza at TechRetreatDemoRoom@hpaonline.com. Also, the Early Bird registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 7.



The HPA Tech Retreat program is being updated continuously and you will find it and all other information and registration at the HPA website: http://www.hpaonline.com. For questions, please contact the HPA office at 213-614-0860.



The 2013 Tech Retreat is sponsored by the Hollywood Post Alliance.

