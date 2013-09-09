2013 HPA Awards Announce Craft Category Nominees and Special Award Winners
LOS ANGELES, CALIF.— The Hollywood Post Alliance announced the nominees for the craft categories of the 8th Annual HPA Awards and winners of several special awards. The HPA Awards honor excellence in post production and bring recognition to individuals and companies who are engaged in significant work in post production. The awards will take place on Nov.7 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
The number of entries in all categories and for special awards topped every year to date for this year's honors. The nominees in the 12 craft categories were chosen from a field of talented and innovative entries in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects for motion pictures, commercials and television.
Nominees for the 2013 HPA Awards are:
Outstanding Color Grading – Feature Film
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3
“Oblivion”
Mike Sowa // Technicolor
“Anna Karenina”
Adam Glasman // Company 3
“Life of Pi”
David Cole // Technicolor
“Pacific Rim”
Maxine Gervais // Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging
“Iron Man 3”
Steven J. Scott // Technicolor
“Man of Steel”
Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3
Outstanding Color Grading – Television
“Castle – Hunt” Anthony Smith // Encore Hollywood
“Behind the Candelabra”
John Daro // FotoKem
“Hell on Wheels – Slaughterhouse”
Steven Porter // MTI FILM
“Game of Thrones – Kissed By Fire”
Joe Finley // Modern VideoFilm
“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation – Ghosts of the Past”
Paul Westerbeck // Encore Hollywood
Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial
Call of Duty “Masks”
Dave Hussey // Company 3
Louis Vuitton “L'Invitation Au Voyage”
Tim Masick // Company 3
Procter & Gamble: Thank You, Mom “Best Job”
Adam Scott // The Mill
Under Armour “Brought To You By Under Armour”
Tom Poole // Company 3
Mercedes-Benz "Soul"
Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3
Outstanding Editing – Feature Film
“Zero Dark Thirty”
William Goldenberg, A.C.E. and Dylan Tichenor, A.C.E.
“Flight” Jeremiah O’Driscoll
“Les Miserables”
Melanie Ann Oliver and Chris Dickens, A.C.E.
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
Maryann Brandon, A.C.E. and MaryJo Markey, A.C.E.
“Argo”
William Goldenberg, A.C.E.
Outstanding Editing – Television
"Breaking Bad – Gliding Over All"
Kelley Dixon, A.C.E.
“Dexter – Are You…?” Louis Cioffi, A.C.E.
“Downton Abbey – Series 3, Episode 5”
John Wilson, A.C.E. // Carnival Film & Television
“Breaking Bad – Dead Freight”
Skip MacDonald, A.C.E.
"American Horror Story: Asylum – Welcome To Briarcliff”
Joe Leonard and Bradley Buecker, A.C.E.
Outstanding Editing – Commercial
Verizon Wireless “Big Vision”
Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial
Nextel/Ferrari “Combustion” Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Verizon Wireless “Brothers”
Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial
Obama for America “Lena’s First Time”
Cristina Rackoff // Big Sky Editorial
Ragu “Hamster”
Chris Franklin // Big Sky Editorial
Outstanding Sound – Feature Film
“Gangster Squad”
Cameron Frankley and Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros. Sound Jason W. Jennings and Jon Taylor, CAS
“Argo” Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn John Reitz and Gregg Rudloff // Warner Bros. Sound
“Pacific Rim”
Scott Gershin // Formosa Group
John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff and Timothy O. LeBlanc // Warner Bros. Sound
“Iron Man 3”
Mark Stoeckinger, Michael Keller, Mike Prestwood Smith and Andrew DeCrisofaro // Todd/Soundelux
“Turbo”
Richard King and Michael Babcock // Warner Bros. Sound
Andy Nelson // Fox Studios Post Production Services
Outstanding Sound – Television
“Banshee – Pilot”
Brad North, Elmo Ponsdomenech, William Freesh, Luis Galdames and Tiffany Griffith // Universal Sound
“Dexter – A Beautiful Day”
Pete Elia, CAS; Kevin Roache, CAS; Fredric Judkins, MPSE; Christian Buenaventura and John Snider // Technicolor Creative Services
“The Americans – Mutually Assured Destruction”
Ken Hahn, James Redding and Neil Cedar // Digital Cinema, LLC
“Homeland – Beirut is Back"
Alan Decker and Nello Torri // Universal Sound
Craig Dellinger, Larry Long and Jonathan Golodner // Sony Pictures Studios
“Game of Thrones – The Climb”
Paula Fairfield, Brad Katona, Jed Dodge, Onnalee Blank and Mathew Waters // Todd AO
Outstanding Sound – Commercial
Honda “Hands”
Anthony Moore // Factory
Lurpak “Weave Your Magic"
Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios
Barclaycard “Toys”
Sam Robson // Factory
Nextel/Ferrari “Combustion”
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Lurpak “Good, Proper Food”
Dan Beckwith // Factory
Outstanding Visual Effects – Feature Film
“Man of Steel”
Keith Miller, Daniel Barrett, Phillip Leonhardt, Thelvin Cabezas and Mark Tait // Weta Digital
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
Dan Pearson, Jay Cooper, Alex Prichard and Adrien Saint Girons // Industrial Light & Magic
Adam Watkins // Pixomondo
“Iron Man 3”
Guy Williams, Aaron Gilman, Matt Aitken, Dan Macarin and Thrain Shadbolt // Weta Digital
“Pacific Rim”
Lindy DeQuattro, Eddie Pasquarello, Nigel Sumner, Derrick Carlin and Chris Lentz // Industrial Light & Magic
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White and Eric Reynolds // Weta Digital
Outstanding Visual Effects – Television
“Banshee – Pilot”
Armen Kevorkian, Mike Oakley, Jeremy Jozwik, Andranik Taranyan and Gevork Babityan // Encore VFX
“Under the Dome – Pilot”
Stephan Fleet, Matthieu Perin, Jeremy Jozwik, Chad Schott and Arutyun Arthur Sayan // Encore Hollywood
“Game of Thrones – Valar Dohaeris”
Joe Bauer and Jabbar Raisani
Jörn Grosshans and Sven Martin // Pixomondo
Doug Campbell // Spin VFX
“Magic City – Angels of Death”
Mark Velazquez, Seth Brower, Doug Ludwig, Jeremy Jozwik and Chad Schott // Encore Hollywood
“Hawaii Five-0 – La O Na Makuahine”
Armen Kevorkian, Jeremy Jozwik, Rick Ramirez, Gevork Babityan and Andranik Taranyan // Encore VFX
Outstanding Visual Effects – Commercial
Galaxy “Chauffeur”
Simon French, William Bartlett, Stephen Cullingford and Grant Walker // Framestore
Johnnie Walker “Where Flavour Is King” Colin Renshaw // Alt.vfx
Kia “Space Babies”
Brian Burke, Charles Abou Aad, Jordan Harris and Patrick Ferguson // Method Studios
Abbott’s Village Bakery “Free Range”
Colin Renshaw // Alt.vfx
Qualcomm Snapdragon “Coming Soon”
James Dick, Andy Rowan Robinson, Shayne Ryan and Russell Dodgson // Framestore
The HPA also announced the winners of the Engineering Excellence Award, as well as the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production. These awards recognize the technical excellence and creative innovation helping to drive the post industry forward.
The winners of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award sponsored by NAB Show are:
DTS, Inc.
MDA
Nvidia
Nvidia Grid Visual Computing Appliance
Sony Pictures Imageworks and The Foundry
Flix
Telestream
16 bit 4:4:4:4 Transcoding Technology
The winner of the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production is:
Park Road Post Production
Next Generation Feature Film Workflow: Enabling HFR 48FPS Stereoscopic 3D On Set to On Screen
Tickets for the HPA Awards are available now and can be purchased online or by calling the HPA at 213.614.0860 or emailing info@hpaawards.net.
