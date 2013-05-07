2013 CES Attendance Confirmed at 152,759

ARLINGTON, VA. – The Consumer Electronics Association, owner and producer of the International Consumer Electronics Show, announced the results of an independent audit that confirmed a record number of international industry professionals – 36,206 – from 150 countries attended the 2013 CES. The January trade show featured 3,282 exhibitors from around the world and a record number of startup companies, including the 150 exhibitors in Eureka Park. The independent audit was performed by Veris Consulting, LLC.



The 2013 CES, held Jan. 8-11, 2013, in Las Vegas, spanned more than 1.92 million net square feet of exhibit space and welcomed 152,759 industry professionals.



Additional highlights of the 2013 CES Veris audit included: record attendance at the 2013 CES conference program, increases in several major attendee categories, including advertising executives, CMOs and retail buyers, a record number of automotive and digital health/fitness exhibitors.



The International CES provides an unparalleled networking and business experience for senior-level executives and top decision markers. The Veris audit confirms that 43 percent of 2013 CES attendees are senior-level executives. Presidents, CEOs and/or business owners made up 15 percent of attendees at the 2013 CES. More than 11,000 attendees represented companies with more than $500 million in total annual sales.



The Veris audit indicated that more than 13,000 retail buying organizations, 8,000 manufacturers and nearly 6,000 engineering and R&D companies attended 2013 CES. Additionally, more than 32,000 professionals from the content development and entertainment industry were in attendance, as part of the Entertainment Matters program.



The show also brought together more than 140 government officials from the United States, including 12 members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, six state elected officials and five members of the Federal Communications Commission. Representatives from the Federal Trade Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Energy were also in attendance.



Veris is certified by the Exhibition and Event Industry Audit Commission to perform audits. As part of the Veris audit, each CES attendee is counted only once, and show size is calculated using only exhibit space sold, not hallways or bartered space. Final audit numbers may differ from preliminary estimates given onsite due to additional badge pick-ups and badge reader reports. This audit complies with the industry standards for audits adopted by both the EEIAC and the International Association of Exhibition and Events.



